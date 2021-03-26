Disney+'s 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Series Skates by on Nostalgia

In the first episode, the Ducks are presented as a local hockey powerhouse, the type of over-professionalized youth sports organization packed with helicopter parents who drain all the fun out of the game one private coaching session and protein-rich snack at a time. Not the most skilled skater or puck-handler, Evan can't fly with these elite ducks and gets cut from the squad. With his mom's help, he fields a new team of outcasts who go by the not exactly catchy name of The Don't Bothers.

On some level, the new Mighty Ducks show, given the awkward title The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, is aware of that tension. Instead of only relying on nostalgia for old characters, the series introduces viewers to a new kid protagonist, Evan (Brady Noon of the foul-mouthed comedy Good Boys ), and a new coach, Evan's ex-figure-skater single mom played by Lauren Graham of Gilmore Girls . We're not immediately meeting all your old friends from the original.

What do you do when a scrappy underdog becomes a corporate behemoth? When 1992's The Mighty Ducks, starring Emilo Estevez as coach Gordon Bombay and Joshua Jackson as team captain Charlie Conway, first debuted in theaters, there was no NHL team named after the franchise, no cartoon spin-off, and the idea of a Disney-owned streaming service pumping out blockbuster-like comic book shows every week would have sounded more absurd than a knuckle-puck . Though it might not be Star Wars or Marvel , the Ducks are a brand, one of the many Disney is relying on to draw eyes to its new platform.

It's a clever inversion courtesy of writers Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, and Steven Brill, who wrote the original trilogy of '90s movies and directed the kid cult-classic Heavyweights before transitioning to a career directing Adam Sandler comedies. Like Cobra Kai, which positioned the film's antagonist as a hero, the premise gives the series some much-needed good will, making it feel like a commentary on itself rather than a purely cynical cash-grab. Still, this is a Disney product and the pull of nostalgia is strong: Emilio Estevez, sounding more like his father Martin Sheen with each passing year, returns as Gordon Bombay and he's reverted to his hockey-hating former self, a grumpy ice rink owner who survives on leftover cake from kids birthday parties. The stakes are clear: Can the Ducks be redeemed? Will they find their true purpose and once again rely on the Flying V? Are the cool green jerseys with the funny-looking duck coming back? How many former cast-members will stop by for cameos?

Unfortunately, at least in the first episode, Game Changers doesn't do much with its premise. In many ways, the original The Mighty Ducks was already a sanded-down, gussied-up version of The Bad News Bears, but it had a (very mild) touch of grit to it. (It's easy to forget that when Bombay first meets the team in the original by driving a limo out on the ice, the kids mistake him for a drug dealer and think he's going to pull a gun on them.) Though the child actors in the new series are charming and come outfitted with the requisite one character trait—the goalie is a gamer, one kid is a podcaster, and, in a moment that feels plucked from a '90s script, one of them likes to skateboard—the series often feels flat and drained of the spiky energy that made the original movies work.

Part of this might be a streaming era problem. Certain movie formulas translate easier to a serialized format than others; underdog stories require a bit more soapy melodrama (Friday Night Lights) or lively comedy (Ted Lasso) to keep them engaging. Is this the type of story that can actually sustain multiple episodes or is it a movie stretched out to show-length by the structural demands of Disney+? In its first episode, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers resembles its scrappy kids: uneasy on the ice and a little afraid to take shots. If you have a fondness for the original trilogy or have a young hockey-loving kid, it might get you quacking along, but it probably won't get you standing up from your couch to cheer.