The Most Important SXSW Moments Ever

Hard to imagine, but true: the annual South by Southwest festival was once a very small, laid-back event. In 1987, the festival touted 15 panels, 15 venues, and 177 showcasing artists. Small stuff.

In 2016, SXSW will boast music, movies, TV, sports, and technology programming, more than a hundred venues, and over 72,000 attendees. Key and Peele will debut a movie. Charli XCX will debut a new EP. There will be tattoo artistry and lucha fighting. President Barack Obama delivered this year's keynote speech. How far the fest has come. How did it get here? Let's look back at the festival's biggest milestones.