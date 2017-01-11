The 10 Most Infamous Nightclubs in New York’s History

Club El Morocco

Founded by Italian immigrant John Perona as a speakeasy on 52nd street in 1931, El Morocco would become famous for its ostentatious zebra print interior as well as parade of the glamorous people (including Marilyn Monroe) who sought an escape from Prohibition. All though this club was all about breaking the rules, there was a distinct order to things. Nanette Fabray, a Tony-winning Broadway leading lady of the 40's, recalled in the Times, "Oh, it was a ritual…. One entered, and there was a hierarchy of where one sat…. You didn't dare go unless you were perfectly turned out." And no one could be better suited for the elegant glamour than Jackie O herself, who visited the club with both her husbands. However, JFK reportedly preferred the quieter Champagne Room, a private dining area in the back of the club.