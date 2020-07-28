'The Net' Is Even Weirder Than You Remember

The internet of 1995 was a dizzying, mind-blowing, perilous, and slow-loading place, as we learned not only from amazing segments on the Today show and on MTV, but also from Sandra Bullock in the movie The Net. With apologies to Johnny Mnemonic, Goldeneye and Hackers, no other 1995 movie captures the highs and lows of Web 1.0 cybersurfing quite as perfectly as The Net. When Sandy logged on, so did we.

In the high-concept thriller, Bullock, fresh off Speed and While You Were Sleeping, plays Angela Bennett, a quiet computer analyst who spends her days and nights hunting for bugs in software, logging on to order pizza and revealing way too much information about herself in chat rooms, Her fairly lonely existence in Venice Beach gets turned upside down after her employer FedExes her a floppy disk that provides backdoor access to classified information she should not be looking at. Very quickly, Angela's colleague is killed, an attempt is made on her life, and her identity is stolen. She has no choice but to go on the run to clear her name.

The Net -- directed by Irvin Winkler and written by John Brancato and Michael Ferris, who also wrote David Fincher's similarly frenetic The Game -- should feel as dated as the expression "Where can I hook up my modem?" which Bullock literally says in this movie. Yet its terror still hits, perhaps because the idea that someone could access all your information via the internet and ruin your life doesn't seem that far-fetched anymore. But the thing you'll notice most about The Net when you re-watch it today is that it is weirder than you might remember, only not for the reasons you'd think. Join me in celebrating its 25th anniversary as I walk through why this '90s gem is so exhilarating and strange.