The Trailer for HBO's 'The Nevers' Teases an Ass-Kicking Victorian Action-Fantasy Series

Ever since Game of Thrones ended in spring 2019, networks and streaming services have been throwing their entries for the Next Big Fantasy Series into the ring—Netflix with The Witcher, Amazon with a very expensive Lord of the Rings series in the works, and HBO with its adaptation of His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones spin-offs. What might end up being the answer, though, could be HBO's upcoming new show The Nevers.

The Nevers is an original sci-fi show created by Joss Whedon, known for other TV fantasy hits like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, and Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, and penned by Whedon and Buffy writers Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie. Whedon, who in recent years has been accused of problematic on-set behavior, exited the series in late 2020 citing the "physical challenges of such a huge show," and Philippa Gosslett (Mary Magdalene, How To Talk To Girls At Parties) replaced him as showrunner.

Set in Victorian-era London, The Nevers follows a group of (predominantly) women known as "the Touched" who miraculously developed magical abilities and, according to their enemies, are wreaking havoc on the city. The trailer shows two women, Mrs. True (Laura Donnelly) and Mrs. Adair (Ann Skelly), who take fellow outcasts under their wings and train them to fight and wield their powers against those who see them as abominable threat. A bad man gets stabbed in the asshole and the women break out some fun steampunk-y doodads to blow things up. Nice!

Season 1 of The Nevers features 10 episodes, and will premiere sometime on HBO this April.