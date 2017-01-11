Who Plays the Tragic Detective on 'The Night Of'?

He enjoyed the hell out of The Night Of, especially working with friend John Turturro

When HBO asked Camp to reflect on the rapport between Box and Jack Stone, he recalled a moment in Episode 2, where the two men locked horns at a vending machine. "Steve [Zaillian, director] saw something at the end that he wanted to get, which was the moment of me walking away from John. His direction to me was -- it was the tiniest little thing and it had to do with a certain lightness: 'John Stone is a clown.' I remember Steve had a huge smile on his face throughout that whole scene; he thought it was going to be really difficult to do.

"John and I have known each other for quite a long time. So we have a history and there's an ease between us. I love John's energy. He's really fun to act with and I think we just fell into it. We never discussed how this was going to be or that was going to be. I think John and I were just instinctually with each other. Really, as long as I stayed within my character, I just followed his lead."