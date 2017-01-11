Burning Questions 'The Night Of' Finale Needs to Answer

While the hypothetical resolutions to the case are endless, there's really only two options here: he either did it or he didn't. However, a cursory understanding of the American justice system suggests that actually committing a crime and being found guilty in a court of law are two different things. After last week's episode, things are actually looking up for Naz a bit, and it increasingly feels like he will be found innocent, but it's safe to assume the ending will still contain some note of ambiguity or mystery.

One possibility is that Naz could be found innocent in the murder of Andrea but subsequently be charged as an accessory in the brutal murder of his fellow prisoner Victor, which ended last week's episode. That type of harsh ending would not be a stretch for a show that has prided itself on exploring the twisted ironies and horrors of the criminal justice system. It would also explain why we've spent so much time with Michael K. Williams' character, Freddy Knight: he's a part of the endgame.