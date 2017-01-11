Who Is the Creepy Dad on 'The Night Of'?

Now that we know more about the guy behind Don Taylor, do we think he's guilty of his stepdaughter's murder? In his 2010 Times interview, Sparks identified a through line in his roles that seems to hold true for Don: "The characters I've played that I like the most are people that have a lot of obstacles... They have a lot of bad things going on. They're seeking to do something good amidst all the detritus around them, and they're aware of how badly they've screwed it up. That kind of self-awareness is tragic."

Tragic, indeed. Jury's still out on whether Don will get wise before next weekend's finale, but he certainly hasn't done much to maintain his innocence thus far.