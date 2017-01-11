Did Naz Commit 'The Night Of' Murder?

Is it possible that these rhetorical questions are ridiculous and Petey's appearance is just a coincidence? Maybe. But that's one of the pleasures of The Night Of -- for about 10 hours, we exist in the headspace of the people on screen, praying the truth will emerge.

While the madness will come to an end in the finale, there are enough loose threads in The Night Of that the conclusion could go in any direction. The brutal killer could be Petey, just as it might turn out to be Duane Reade (the grim-faced guy who was walking by Andrea's house with Trevor that night, and who later fled when Stone attempted to question him), or it could be Don (the gold-digging ex-stepfather, played by Paul Sparks, who confronted Stone at the gym), or it could be that brooding hearse driver who says to a dazed Andrea, "You want to be my next passenger?"