Rain, Revenge, and Rugged Dudes Star in Robert Eggers' 'The Northman' Trailer

Robert Eggers has proved himself a formidable force in Hollywood, casting a bloody spell with his debut The Witch and throwing it back to the days of salty sea dogs and mermaid visions in The Lighthouse. We were already hugely excited for his upcoming film The Northman because of the cast alone, and the film's first trailer proves we were right to be stoked.

The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as a runaway Viking prince who left his home as a child when his father was murdered, and plans to gather an army of followers to avenge the king's death and take his rightful place on the throne. It looks like a brutal visual feast as good as anything Eggers has made before, full of rainy seascapes and bloody warfare and magical visions and exploding volcanoes??? Sick. Also, Björk plays a witch. We're all seeing this opening day, right?

The Northman also stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe, and hits theaters April 22, 2022.