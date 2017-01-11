The Strange Five-Movements Dance on Netflix's 'The OA,' Explained

According to Heffington, the process of creating the movements seen on the show involved many conversations and required sharing common reference points with Marling and Batmanglij. "A lot of them were based on natural things," he explains. "Not all animals -- just organic, natural references -- whether its ancient tribal dance, or…" Heffington trails off for a second. "I don't want to give away too much."

The veil of secrecy surrounding The OA is undoubtedly part of its appeal: The show's release date was revealed only a week before it dropped, and its promotional rollout involved cryptic social media posts. Plus, Batmanglij and Marling have referred to the show as "a riddle" in interviews. As an early collaborator on the project, Heffington appears to be part of the creative brain-trust, and it's clear he doesn't want to be the one to let an important detail slip.