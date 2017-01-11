In many ways, the streaming platform was poised to pull off something like this: Faithful subscribers looking for a successor to this summer's sensation Stranger Things will eagerly devour new sci-fi dramas when they show up on the service. Unlike the Beyoncé record, there was some limited pre-drop hype for The OA -- a project from creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij was announced back in 2015, social media clues appeared last week, and a trailer popped up as well -- but the mid-December, year-end-list-disrupting timing of the release is similar.

Also like a surprise album, The OA is best experienced cold: Just turn it on and start bingeing. The less you know, the better. (The show plays with episode formats and delivers big twists with nail-biting, Breaking Bad-like glee.) But if you're the type of person who needs some convincing, here's what you need to know before you take the plunge on this chilly and thrilling holiday surprise.