Netflix Reveals 'The OA: Part II' and What to Expect

The conclusion of Netflix's surprise supernatural series, The OA, was a classic cliffhanger, leaving viewers with questions and a set of erratic dance moves. But would the eight-episode show, created by star Brit Marling and director Zal Batmanglij, return with answers (and more dance moves)?

At a preview event in New York City, Thrillist learned that, yes, fans will have an additional batch of episodes to figure out what happened to Prairie/OA (Marling) at the end of Season 1, and if her whole story was bogus. The OA: Part II will premiere sometime in 2017, with Marling and Batmanglij returning to finish the series. The pair reportedly spent three years building out the mythology that would serve as a foundation for the show, and Marling has teased that the pure density of The OA's story demanded a second season. But until today, the fate of the show was unclear. Now it's official.