What We Know About 'The OA' Season 2

Batmanglij has echoed those sentiments in interviews, while also emphasizing that they needed a little bit of a break from the density of the world they created. "I don't think any of us have thought about a second season right now because we're exhausted," he told The Hollywood Reporter soon after the show's release. "But yeah, when we started, Brit and I spent two or three years conceiving of a whole world before we brought it to anybody, before it ever left our bedrooms. Things are going on there."

There's always a possibility that the show won't get the chance to go where it wants to go: TV history is scattered with the bones of shows with elaborate mysteries that never got revealed. Marling seems particularly aware of that in interviews. "There is a there there, but whether or not we'll be able to get there is another question," she recently told Entertainment Weekly. "But we always had an intention for where a second season would start and where it would end. It was important to know all those things upfront. So I guess we'll just have to see if we get to tell it."