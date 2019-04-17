Everything We Know About 'The OA' Season 3

The OA, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij's sci-fi collaboration for Netflix, has evolved into one of the most bonkers and brilliant shows on TV today. Its first season appeared out of nowhere in late 2016 as if from another dimension, and its highly anticipated second installment arrived in spring 2019 and generated even more Reddit deep-dives and elaborate praise. (For starters, we've deemed it the best TV show of 2019 so far and Netlflix's best original series, and include it on our list of 2019 sci-fi shows to watch.)
While The OA may be absolutely insane, chronicling the multi-dimensional journey of a formerly blind woman named Prairie (played by Marling), who meets some telepathic octopuses and talking trees along the way as well as rhythmic dancers, it leaves fans hungry for answers to all of the mind-boggling questions it poses. Not only are we at Thrillist wondering where in the multiverse Prairie, Homer, Dr. Hap, and basically everybody else is, we’re asking the important questions like what’s the status on Season 3? Below, find out everything there is to know about The OA: Part III so far. (Beware: Spoilers abound.)
Is there going to be a Season 3?
While The OA: Part III has yet to be officially greenlit, the show was actually always intended to follow a five season arc, so you can expect it to return for its pre-planned third installment. Back in July 2018, when Netflix’s Vice President of Original Series Cindy Holland was weighing in on the then yet-to-be-released Season 2, she confirmed to IndieWire that the series originated as a multi-season venture. She said, "The OA is fantastic ... I think from the very beginning, when Brit [Marling] and Zal [Batmanglij] pitched us a five-season arc, we were really excited." Jason Isaacs who plays evil scientist Dr. Hap echoed this plan again more recently in speaking to us in March 2019.
So, when you consider how much planning has gone into the trajectory of the show, and the fervent demand from its cult following, you can assume Season 3 will arrive... at some point.
When does Season 3 come out?
The OA typically comes with more questions than answers, one of which being when new episodes are set to arrive. Season 1 came out of virtually nowhere in December 2016, and Season 2 dropped more than two years later in March 2019 -- so don't expect to see new episodes anytime soon. If they continue following this production schedule, it’s possible fans won’t see all five parts of the series until the mid-2020s, which is a bit further down the line than some fans may be hoping for, but in the age of streaming, that doesn’t seem completely unlikely.
Showrunner Batmanglij further explained to us that fans are going to have to keep playing waiting game. While he and Marling may be conscious of how the show is going to ultimately end and come together, they’re in no rush to do so. He said, "I hope there will be a similar gap and we will be able to continue the story in Part III, but let’s see, lots of things have to align."
Where some of the cast stands, though, Isaacs isn't so sure the next release will take quite so long. He told Radio Times, "I don’t think it’ll be as long as the [season 2 wait]." That’s a long way of saying we have no idea when Season 3 will debut, but give the creators at least a little over a year -- they’ve got an intricately crafted sci-fi long-form series to write and produce.
How many episodes will there be?
Both Part I and Part II had eight episodes, so eight is a safe guess.
Who in the cast is going to return?
The OA wouldn’t be the same without its titular character, Prairie Johnson, the dimension-hopping, NDE-surviving OA herself, Brit Marling. Like Season 1, Season 2 ended with her fate being somewhat up in the air after experiencing a head injury, but Marling is basically a given to return, as she's also the lead creator/writer on the series and the story is so integral to her character's fate.
While that final sequence may have called into question Prairie’s future, it does conclude with Dr. Hap certainly alive -- even if he is cheekily inhabiting Jason Isaacs (with his signature British accent!) in a version of our own dimension. His arc is so intwined with Prairie's, that it makes sense he’ll be back.
Kingsley Ben-Adir who played private investigator Karim Washington in Season 2 will also likely reprise his role, per recent interviews. And in the infamous Old Night scene, Washington's briefly referred to as the OA’s brother, which, of course, wasn’t absent of meaning -- this is The OA here. Ben-Adir told Vulture, "That’s a secret of the creators. I think that’s something for you guys to think about and find out later, so I’m not going to say anything about that," meaning there’s probably a lot in store for his character down the road.
But as for the rest of the characters, most of whom ended up as a sort of garden of water lilies at the end of last season, it/s hard to say. Homer, though, Emory Cohen’s fellow NDE-surviving character who Prairie has spent much of the series searching for, seems like a secured return. Since Season 2 ended with a very dramatic sequence of him finally coming into consciousness in the body of Dr. Roberts, it's implied he's probably got some more movements to do to be reunited with his space/time continuum traveling soulmate.
What will Season 3 be about?
In Season 2 we entered the multiverse, and, boy, are we in it! As much guessing as devoted fans did regarding the direction of the second season, few could have predicted exactly where it went. That being said, who knows where it's going to go for Season 3?
It's inevitable that Prairie will continue trying to put a stop to evil Dr. Hap, while also traveling with him and Homer, as she learned the three of them are a "cosmic family." Thus far, all three of the dimensions we've visited, including the meta-Brit-Marling-the-actress dimension, prove to be connected or alluded to in some capacity, so it's possible these will be the places of significance they frequently return to.
Aside from that, we can assume it will be even more unfathomable than the previous installments, as Ben-Adir said to RadioTimes, "I know where it’s going in the next season, which is NUTS! Like, unimaginable! Genuinely! Like, not even in a way I’m trying to sell it -- It’s crazy! … You think it goes there, but then it goes [starts pointing frantically] there and there and then there!"
It may be awhile, but we’re ready to perform the movements, and go there!
Be sure to continue to check back, as we’ll continue to update this post as more information becomes available.
