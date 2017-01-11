'The OA' Trailer Teases What Could Be Netflix's Next 'Stranger Things'

Beyoncé. Blair Witch. The presidential election outcome. 2016 will go down as a phenomenal year for the "surprise" drop. Netflix, hoping to seize our attention from every direction, is in on the game too with the new series The OA, a mystery sci-fi show that will arrive to the platform on Friday, December 16. Surprise! Your weekend plans are shot.

From Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the star and director pair behind the time-travel cult drama Sound of My Voice and the eco-terrorism thriller The East, The OA is described as a "mind-bending odyssey" and looks like a trip. The show stars Marling as Prairie Johnson, a blind girl who went who disappeared years ago and returns to her hometown grown up and with her sight restored. According to the official Netflix synopsis, "some hail her a miracle, others a dangerous mystery, but Prairie won’t talk about her seven years missing with the FBI or her parents."