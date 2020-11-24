For fans of the sitcom, it feels like even worse news than when Michael Scott broke his failed promise to the Scott's Tots—but with how the streaming wars go, it was inevitable. Since Netflix must license any show or movie that isn't one of its originals, it was only a matter of time until the streamer's contract with NBC property The Office ran out.

The dark day we've all been waiting for in fear has finally come: The Office is officially leaving Netflix. Starting January 1, 2021, you'll no longer be able to revisit your favorite episodes or re-watch the series for the 100th time, as all nine seasons of the show are leaving the streaming service on December 31.

You won't necessarily have to dig through your parents' house for DVDs of early seasons you once bought, though, because the show is simply getting shuffled around to another streaming platform. Netflix actually announced the deal back in June 2019—you may remember panicking on Twitter, thinking it was going to be impossible to watch The Office ever again—but according to Collider, you'll be able to tune into the shenanigans of the Dunder Mifflin crew over on NBC's recently rolled-out platform Peacock as soon as January 2021. It, of course, makes sense The Office ended up there, which is where it'll be from now until 2026 according to The Hollywood Reporter, as Peacock houses all of NBC's flagship sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, along with tons of other titles. And don't worry, you don't necessarily have to shelve out money for another streaming account (or borrow somebody else's password) because the most basic, ad-supported Peacock account is totally free.

The Office isn't the first beloved, re-watchable series to leave Netflix in recent history. Friends also left nearly a year ago to head for its new home of HBO Max, since it's owned by Warner Bros. Maybe it's all even more annoying that Dwight Schrute, but that's the streaming wars, baby! For now, you have about a month to get in one last binge-watch, but after that you'll have to find another go-to comedy on Netflix if you aren't eager to register for yet another streaming service.