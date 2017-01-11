Everything You Need to Know to Crush It at Governors Ball This Year

If you're coming from Brooklyn, Gov Ball has organized a shuttle bus to pick you up at Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg from 11:30am to 4:30pm. Pricing is a notch higher than the ferry, but well-worth the convenience if you're coming from Kings County. A round-trip seat on the shuttle is $25 per day, or $65 for a three-day weekend pass.

... if you'd rather slum it on public transit

To save all that shuttle cash for festival merch, you can take the subway to the bus to get to Randall's Island Park -- but it's a little trickier than your everyday MTA commute. First, take the 4/5/6 to 125th St, where festival organizers have upped the fleet of X80 buses to shuttle you to the park. Note that this isn't your standard subway transfer, though: even with an unlimited MetroCard, you'll need extra fare. The round trip will set you back $6.50, or an additional $3.75 if you just came from the subway.