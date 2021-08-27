HBO Max Comedy 'The Other Two' Season 2 Was Worth the Wait

Chatting with Yorke and Dubek over Zoom, I asked if they were ever worried about running into some of the people the show references at various industry functions. Turns out they have had at least one encounter, and it was a good one. "We ran into Justin Theroux last year, and he invited us to come to his house to watch the episode, but we were in Atlanta doing a thing so we couldn't do it," Yorke explains. Tarver jumps in. "That's right, because Ken [Marino, who plays Chase's manager] is friends with him and Ken was like, 'He watched the show and laughed about it,'" he says. Yorke, however, isn't worried if someone takes offense: "Like, I hope Blake Lively watches it anyway, and even if she's mad, I'll be like, 'Well, great, Blake Lively watches it.'"

This fictional world of fame is adjacent to the real one, and therefore a lot of names get dropped. In the season premiere Cary and Brooke attend the opening of Blake Lively's new Asian fusion restaurant, which the servers assure the guests is not actually racist. Last season, the Dubeks camped out at Justin Theroux's apartment, which had a motorcycle for a toilet and a church devoted to Justin's belief in himself. (The cross was actually a "T.")

The Other Two , the brilliant comedy debuting its Season 2 on HBO Max this week after hopping from Comedy Central, is a hyper-literate dissection of 21st century fame, those who have it and those who want it. It opened with the premise that two aimless late millennials, Brooke and Cary Dubek, played by Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver, are thrown near the spotlight when their teenage brother Chase Dreams née Dubek (Case Walker) becomes an overnight Justin Bieber-style phenomenon after releasing a single named "Marry U at Recess" on YouTube. In the second season, Chase is away at NYU after graduating high school online and now the biggest star in the Dubek family is mom Pat (Molly Shannon), who now has her own beloved daytime talk show.

Before The Other Two, Yorke was a Broadway veteran probably best known to television watchers as one of the two High Maintenance "assholes." Tarver appeared on various TV shows, including the ill-fated How I Met Your Mother spinoff pilot, How I Met Your Dad, featuring a pre-Oscar nomination Greta Gerwig. It recently made the rounds online via a Vimeo link. "People were like, 'We're so glad we got Lady Bird instead of this,'" he says of the leaked episode. "It stings a little bit, but people were also nice."

The second installment of The Other Two took nearly two years to air after filming was halted when the COVID-19 shutdown happened. "We were filming on roller skates in Central Park and we were like, 'I don't know what's going to happen,' but occasionally someone would come on set and just be like,' Law & Order just shut down,'" Tarver remembers. Creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, former Saturday Night Live head writers, didn't edit the scripts at all during the pandemic hiatus. Instead, The Other Two still follows up on the Season 1 cliffhanger with Chase heading to college and Pat embarking on her daytime TV career. In a fun meta twist, Pat was a fan of Rachael Ray before becoming a celebrity herself. The fake show, Pat!, is shot on the real Rachael Ray soundstage.

Brooke sets out to be a music manager but ends up working for her mother, while Cary is still trying to be an actor, except all he can book is hosting gigs, including one on Thrillist TV, which doesn't actually exist but we'd be happy to have him come on any time. "[Brooke and Cary] do have a little bit of success," Tarver says. "What is that like for them? Does it make them happy? Is it enough for them? Do they feel it's the success they want?" Brooke, for instance, has finally found something she's good at, but it exhausts her. For what it's worth: Playing a manager on television has given Yorke new respect for her representation. "I call my manager on like Sunday nights at 8," Yorke says. "I was like, I should stop doing that. That's abusive."

The Other Two succeeds not just as a zany take on a show business landscape dotted with influencers and megachurches—its take on Hillsong in the season is spot-on. It's also often brutally sad, a portrait of lonely people trying to fumble their way into some sort of personal and professional satisfaction. The adventures of Brooke and Cary run from mortifying—Brooke goes on a date with a doctor who takes her in for a biopsy mid-sex; Cary tries out Cameo and ends up showing up to greet his "fans" in person—to just sort of heartbreaking. "When people are like, 'Oh, we'll laugh about this later,' and you couldn't possibly understand how they would,'" Yorke says. "You are watching people experience things that they will laugh about later."