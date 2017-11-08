Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks & Steven Spielberg's New Movie 'The Post' Looks Amazing

It's surprising that Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, two of America's most awarded and meme-able performers, have never teamed up for a movie before. With their long careers, endearing public personas, and 25 Oscar nominations between the two of them, you'd think that the pair would've joined forces for a sports movie, a conspiracy thriller, or maybe a romantic comedy with a cute dog in it. Something! But this December will be the first time they share the screen together with the release of The Post, Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama.
The project could not feel more prestige-y, but don't hold that against it. Judging from the trailer, which features Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham (Streep) and executive editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) tangling over the publication of the Pentagon Papers in 1971, this looks like another thoughtful, layered portrait of an American institution under siege in the vein of recent Spielberg films like Bridge of Spies and Lincoln. It's a history lesson shot through with urgency and feeling -- and speeches! So many speeches!
But will the movie lead to its stars making speeches together on Oscar night? It's hard to say: Streep appears to have the meatier role of the two stars, but never bet against Hollywood's love for tales of do-gooders fighting the system, especially in the current political climate. (The Post's co-writer Josh Singer also co-wrote the recent Best Picture winner Spotlight.) A stacked supporting cast including TV favorites like Bob Odenkirk, Carrie Coon, Alison Brie, David Cross, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, and Bradley Whitford should also help sweeten the deal. Judge for yourself when the movie hits theaters on December 22.
