Netflix's Disappointing Adaptation of 'The Prom' Lost the Soul of the Original Musical

Meryl Streep loves to sing. I've always thought of her as that one Kristen Wiig character on Saturday Night Live who keeps protesting, "don't make me sing," but actually really wants to sing. So, yes, Meryl Streep is back singing, and even rapping, this time on Netflix in Ryan Murphy's adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom.

The Prom opened on Broadway—back when Broadway could still exist—in 2018, and starred a host of stage veterans who are known to dedicated fans of musical theater but are not household names. When Murphy came on board to translate the show to the screen, he ditched all the actors for whom the roles were actually written in favor of Movie Stars.

The show, with a book written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin and music and lyrics by Matthew Sklar and Beguelin, operates as part-satire, part-tearjerker. Streep plays Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony-award winner whose self-obsession is ruining her career. When the story opens, she's starring in an Eleanor Roosevelt musical alongside her partner-in-narcissism Barry Glickman (James Corden). The show's reviews are terrible, and closes on opening night. While commiserating at Sardi's bar, they are joined by Juilliard graduate and waiter Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells) and perpetual chorus girl Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman). Together the four of them devise a plot to revive their sinking careers: They'll find a cause and go viral with activism. The righteous fight falls into their laps after a quick Google search: An Indiana PTA has canceled its high school's prom instead of letting a teen (Jo Ellen Pellman) bring her girlfriend as a date.