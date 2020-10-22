Meryl Streep Asks You to 'The Prom' on Netflix in This Glitzy Trailer

Broadway may be shut down, but one of the most delightful surprises to hit the Great White Way in recent years is coming to Netflix in a Ryan Murphy spectacular starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. On stage, The Prom was a tongue-in-cheek homegrown phenomenon starring beloved theater performers. From this first trailer, it looks like Murphy has gotten rid of any of the quaintness and gone all in on flash.

In The Prom, four washed-up theater actors (Streep, Kidman, James Corden, and Andrew Rannells) decide to become activists in order to revive their floundering careers. They take on the cause of Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Perlman), a gay teen in a small town, who has been banned from bringing another girl to prom. The hammy entertainment industry interlopers learn to be less selfish while the whole community gets a dose of tolerance. Plus, singing!

The movie has been the source of some controversy among Broadway fans, given that Murphy got rid of the original cast for big name movie stars. Caitlin Kinnunen, who was nominated for a Tony for playing Emma, posted on Instagram: "The truth is, I’m very sad about this movie. It hurts every time I see something about it on my feed. This show has a large piece of my heart (it always will) and to watch it be done and celebrated (by many industry peers) without so many of the [original Broadway cast], including people who these roles were written for, hurts. It’s as simple as that."

Anyway, now we have Streep plopping down Tonys in a movie that could lead her to yet another Oscar nomination. The Prom hits Netflix December 11.