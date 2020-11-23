Netflix's Miniseries 'The Queen's Gambit' Is Getting People Into Chess

If you've logged onto Netflix at any point in the last month, you've likely seen actress Anya Taylor-Joy's striking eyes staring back at you. Since its debut on October 23, the critically acclaimed miniseries The Queen's Gambit, which follows the adventures of young chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) as she competes on the world stage and battles an addiction to tranquilizers, has been a constant on the streaming platform's Top 10 most-watched list, and it's the rare Netflix show that's also felt like a genuine word-of-mouth hit. But how popular was it exactly?

According to Netflix, which tends to keep a tight lid on viewership numbers until it decides to make a big splashy announcement after the release, The Queen's Gambit was watched by a "record-setting" 62 million households in its first 28 days, making it "Netflix's biggest scripted limited series to date."

That's not all. In a series of tweets, the streaming company went on to note that the show "made the Top 10 in 92 countries & ranked #1 in 63 countries," launched the Walter Tevis novel it's based on into the New York Times bestseller list, and even had an impact on Google searches for “How To Play Chess.”