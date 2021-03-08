'The Queen's Gambit' Is Now Becoming a Musical

The Queen's Gambit was an unlikely success story. How much would viewers be truly into a period-set show about chess, after all? The answer, it turns out, was a lot, with the miniseries, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, becoming Netflix's most popular limited series and going on to win Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards. The next step for The Queen's Gambit is just as surprising: Soon, it may be headed to Broadway.

A production company has obtained the stage rights to the 1983 Walter Tevis novel on which the Netflix show is based with designs of turning it into a musical, according to a press release. It's worth noting that this project is still in very early development. There's no creative team attached and no date for premiere. But it's fascinating nonetheless. Now you can rewatch the Netflix series and imagine Beth Harmon breaking into song. Will there be a dream ballet with dancing chess pieces when Beth goes into one of her drug-fueled hazes? Will all of her devoted chess boys sing a ballad about how much they love her?

The pedigree for the potential Queen's Gambit musical is good. Abigail Disney's Level Forward, which has been behind projects like the Tony-nominated Slave Play, the Jagged Little Pill musical, and What the Constitution Means to Me, is the driving force behind adding music to Beth's story. And if you think a musical about chess is weird enough, well may I direct you to the musical called Chess, which has music from ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and also takes place during the Cold War.