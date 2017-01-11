Netflix's 'The Ranch' Part 2 Trailer Lands More 'That '70s Show'-Style Laughs

The Ranch will never be the most talked-about show on Netflix. It doesn't offer the violent twists of Narcos, the Zeitgeist-seizing muscles of Luke Cage, or the unsolved mysteries of Stranger Things. It doesn't mess with sitcom conventions like Master of None. Few people have spent time the last few months speculating wildly about what will happen to Ashton Kutcher's Colt, Danny Masterson's Rooster, or Sam Elliott's Beau Bennett. It's just not that type of show.

What does this Colorado-set comedy offer? Comfort. And, if you're looking to get comfortable, there are worse things you could do than sit back and watch the trailer for the show's second half. (Technically, the new episodes premiering on October 7 are still part of the show's first season.) It looks like the show will provide more of the same That '70s Show-like shenanigans that the first batch of episodes specialized in: jokes about grabbing butts, mustaches, NASCAR, and hand jobs at the movie theater.