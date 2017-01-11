Should You Watch Ashton Kutcher's New Netflix Sitcom, 'The Ranch'?

Do you have a thing for gruff authority figures?

Red Forman, the domineering patriarch played by Kurtwood Smith, was probably the best part about That '70s Show, and even though the writers chiseled him down into a catchphrase-spouting caricature of himself by the end of the show's run, he remains a fan favorite to this day.

If you loved Red, you'll probably enjoy Sam Elliott's Beau, a mustached hard-ass who says things like, "Global warming is a bunch of crap Al Gore made up to sell books to California," and "What the fuck is Netflix?" As in last year's indie comedy Grandma, Elliott grounds the comic antics in real emotion. He and Debra Winger, who plays his estranged wife, are responsible for the show's most poignant moments. And Elliott walks around in Walter White-style tighty-whities at one point, so there's that, too.

