Netflix's 'The Ranch' Just Gave Us a Weirdly Satisfying 'That '70s Show' Reunion

Good sitcoms thrive on familiarity. We know the sets, the characters, and the recurring jokes, but we tune in every week -- or, increasingly more likely, binge over the weekend -- because there's pleasure to be found in getting familiar with those elements, watching the actors settle into roles, and seeing the writers discover new ways to twist the same premise. Few shows feels as keenly aware of those rules as Netflix's The Ranch, a sitcom where even the special guest-stars come with a winking nostalgic glow.

If you became a fan of the Colorado-based comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson when it premiered on the streaming giant back in April, then you probably already know that part two of the show's first season dropped last night and features a multi-episode appearance by Wilmer Valderrama, the actor best known for playing the foreign-exchange student Fez on That '70s Show. If you watch The Ranch, you probably know that Kutcher and Masterson also got their starts on That '70s Show, a reliably entertaining high-school sitcom that ran on FOX in the late '90s and '00s for 200 episodes. If you watch The Ranch, I'm betting you watched all 200 episodes.