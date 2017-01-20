Everything You Need To Know About The Richest Horse Race In The World

First things first: this is not your grandfather's horse race. The inaugural Pegasus World Cup Invitational is turning everything about Thoroughbred racing on its head, leaving industry experts, fans, and curious newcomers alike clamoring to see how the race’s debut will play out.
The event will take everything track fans love about horse racing and amp them up to levels they've never seen before. The race costs $1,000,000 per entrant, takes place surrounded by insane parties in Miami, and has a world-record $12,000,000 total purse. Yes… that’s $12,000,000 for a couple of minutes worth of hooves-on-track. We’re breaking down what it is, where it is, and how you can watch Thoroughbred racing’s most anticipated event this year.