The Perfect Playlist for Every Plane Trip

Every journey has a hopeful beginning. Sadly that beginning is usually followed by a middle marked by cramped legs and crying babies at 35,000 feet. Thank goodness for modern media! You can bring 4000 songs on board that flight. But oh, which to listen to?

Fear not, fear never! Thrillist has assembled the right mix for every reason you might take to the skies. These are the ultimate musical journeys for every aerial one. And none of them, if you can believe it, is “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” Or else all of them are? It’s a philosophical question.

Starting college

Finally: adulthood, or some version of it. Get blorggy with these 100-lit thumpybumps, or whatever slang you college kids are using these days.