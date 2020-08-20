The Trailer for Disney+'s 'The Right Stuff' Launches You Into The Stars

During the space race of the 20th century, the United States and the USSR competed to see who could make it off the planet first. Nowadays, streaming services compete to see who can roll out the shiniest space content viewers crave. Netflix will release Away in September, joining Steve Carell's new comedy Space Force, while Hulu already launched (and canceled) The First, Apple has a second season of For All Mankind in the works, and Amazon remains committed to The Expanse. Now, Disney+, with National Geographic, is preparing The Right Stuff for blast off this fall.

Tom Wolfe's 1979 non-fiction bestseller was previously turned into a (very good!) Phillip Kaufman movie in 1983 starring Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid, Scott Glenn, and Sam Shepherd as Chuck Yeager. The movie is over three hours long, but this new miniseries version, overseen by Mark Lafferty (Halt and Catch Fire), will be even longer, giving the writers a chance to dig further into the history of the Wild West days of the space program. Patrick J. Adams of Suits will play Major John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, and the rest of the cast includes Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, and Shannon Lucio.

The actual trailer, which draws on lots of the iconic space imagery we recently saw in Damien Chazelle's First Man, is a little hokey -- Do we need a guy providing the etymology of the word "astronaut" in a voiceover? -- but the story retains a dramatic pull that should draw in Earth-bound viewers when it drops on Disney+ on October 9.