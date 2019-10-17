Everything We Know About 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2

The Righteous Gemstones, HBO's irreverent comedy about a very reverent family, wrapped up its first season with a bang. The series, which follows the (sometimes criminal) misadventures of a family at the head of a televangelist empire, shared a Sunday night slot on HBO with dark comedy Succession. From creator Danny McBride (Eastbound and Down, Vice Principals), The Righteous Gemstones was a fall standout -- and no, not just because of the immensely catchy "Misbehavin'."
While the show's second season is still lingering in the somewhat distant future, there's plenty to speculate about regarding The Righteous Gemstones. Here's everything we know about Season 2.
Has The Righteous Gemstones been renewed for Season 2?
Yes! HBO renewed the series for a second season three weeks into its first.
"I just picture this show as something a little bit bigger and wilder and more epic in the sense that we're not calculating what the audience's final thoughts are about these characters yet," series creator Danny McBride told Thrillist in the wake of the Season 1 finale. "We're just now introducing the audience to these characters. And, if I have my way, we'll be exploring these characters for a few years to come."
Viral Granny Rips Shots With Grandson, Gives Relationship Advice
When will Season 2 premiere?
Currently, there's no set premiere date nor production information for Season 2. Given that Season 1 only wrapped in October, it seems like the earliest we'll see the second season would be Summer 2020.
Who will return for Season 2?
It's reasonable to expect all of the Gemstones to return for a second season, with series creator Danny McBride back in the center as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son of the family. That means more of John Goodman as Eli, the patriarch, Adam Devine as Kelvin, the family baby and, therefore, the Gemstones' youth minster, and Edi Patterson as Judy, the middle child, as well. We'll also likely see the return of Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Kelvin's Satanist project, Tim Baltz as BJ, Judy's fiancee, Cassidy Freeman as Amber, Jesse's wife, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon, Jesse's oldest son, and Dermot Mulroney as rival pastor Reverend Seasons. With Walton Goggin's Uncle Baby Billy revived in the season finale, expect him to have plenty to atone for in the new season. Given the number of flashbacks in the first season, it wouldn't be out of reach to see more of country singer Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone.
We'll also be seeing some new faces in Season 2, although there's no definite casting information as of yet. "We just started writing Season 2, but we're just excited to be able to dig deeper into this world and introduce you to some new characters," McBride told Entertainment Weekly in a Season 1 postmortem.
What's the plot of Season 2?
The season finale of The Righteous Gemstones didn't leave much begging for resolution in the second season. After finally getting the full picture on what his kids have been up to, Eli fires Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin from their posts in the church. Kelvin realized that he messed up with Keefe, who succumbed to his Satanic goth circle, and goes back to reunite with him; Judy bares her past for BJ; Jesse tries to save his marriage with Amber, who stipulates that the only way that she'll stay with him is if he manages to bring their son Gideon back from a mission to Haiti.
Jesse fails to convince Gideon to return with him, leading to his marriage falling apart and causing him to move out of his house by the end of the episode. This is Season 2's biggest change, aside from the fact that Baby Billy has now apparently seen the face of God (and the deceased Aimee-Leigh). Still, for the most part, everyone's Season 1 woes have reached some level of resolution. "That is how our plan is for these seasons," McBride told Entertainment Weekly. "Obviously, you continue the Gemstone story, but I like the idea of each of these seasons standing alone as their own work and story, so that you're not always baiting the audience with, 'What's next?' There is some level of giving people closure, and then starting again."
McBride assured Thrillist that things are far from over from one of HBO's most awful families. That being said, giving the Gemstone family a redemption arc isn't necessarily a priority. "I think at this point," McBride said, "redemption -- or no redemption -- isn't even part of what the equation is."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Streamail for more entertainment, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.