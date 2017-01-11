An Ode to 'The Rock,' Michael Bay's Gloriously Implausible Masterpiece

Unlike most Michael Bay movies, which tend to attract cruise ship-sized factions of detractors, The Rock, which came out 20 years ago today, almost universally gets a pass. I’ve yet to find anyone who truly hates The Rock.

The director’s style is well known: cut quickly between scenes in which your protagonists have blown a bunch of shit up while walking away in slow motion, and ones in which they are making mirthful quips; sprinkle in some patriotism and a chance that everyone will die; and cap it off with some heroic tongue-kissing.

At the time of The Rock's release, Bay was just a second-time director, trying to follow up Bad Boys, his commercially successful yet critically mixed paean to handsome narcotics cops. The Rock is by far his highest-rated film. Even Janet Maslin, reviewing The Rock for the New York Times, couldn’t help but pay it a compliment of sorts: “However much it hastens the demise of reason in worldwide movie audiences, this slam-bang energy is not easily achieved... Slickness this single-minded requires total concentration, along with glossy perfectionism and an unwavering faith in the superiority of appearance over sense.”