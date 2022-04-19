Everything We Know About Netflix's 'The Sandman'

Netflix

For decades, its community of superfans have wondered whether a movie or television studio might make good on finally adapting The Sandman, Neil Gaiman's DC superhero comic that's barely a superhero comic and more of a metaphysical conversation on the nature of gods and human existence. The good news is that Netflix is finally making it happen, and it's coming later this year. (The bad news is we still have to wait a few months.) Here's everything we know.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

When will The Sandman premiere on Netflix? So far, there's no release date yet, which is normal even this close to a possible premiere of a Netflix show. We'll probably know more in the next couple of months.

Is there a trailer for The Sandman yet? There's no trailer, but there is a first-look teaser (above), which gives us a teeny bit of footage of the first bit of the story, in which a bunch of magic aficionados perform a ritual to imprison Death itself but summon something else instead.

What is The Sandman about? In 1916, a group of occultists attempt to capture and imprison the spirit of Death. Due to a mistake in their spell, they capture Death's sibling Dream—a.k.a. Morpheus, a.k.a. The Sandman—instead. Decades of chaos follow, in which all dreams have been lost and humans live in crazed fear of the night, until one day Dream escapes his magical prison and goes in search of the objects of power that the occultists stole from him. On the way, he meets up with ancient biblical figures (Cain and Abel, the devil), as well as the rest of his family of spirits (Desire, Destiny, Despair, Death) in his search for an identity that's been lost to him for years.

Who is in the cast? Tom Sturridge plays Dream, ruler of a kingdom called the Dreaming; Gwendoline Christie plays Lucifer, the ruler of Hell, a much closer adaptation of the character from the comics than Netflix's Lucifer series; Vivienne Acheampong as librarian of the Dreaming Lucienne; Boyd Holbrook as nightmare The Corinthian; Charles Dance as occultist Roderick Burgess; Asim Chaudhry as Abel; Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain; Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Dream's sister Death; Mason Alexander Park as Desire; Donna Preston as Despair; Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, a relative of occult detective John Constantine; David Thewlis as John Dee a.k.a. Doctor Destiny; Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, a victim of the Corinthian; Stephen Fry as Walker's bodyguard Gilbert; Sandra James-Young as Unity Kinkaid, who has just awoken from a hundred-year slumber; and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's ally Matthew the Raven.

Who else is involved? The series was developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer (Foundation, the Dark Knight trilogy), and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Young Avengers comics). Jamie Childs (Doctor Who, His Dark Materials), Andrés Baiz (Narcos, Narcos: Mexico), and Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) are among the episode directors. Will there be multiple seasons? The first season will likely adapt the first two volumes of Gaiman's comic, "Preludes and Nocturnes" and "The Doll's House" (Issues #1-#16), which concern Dream's escape from the magicians and search for his objects of power, journeying into Hell itself to reconnect with his long-lost siblings, and after that, figuring out who is responsible for a mysterious magical scheme destroying his creations. Will it have any crossover with DC's Lucifer? Seeing as, even though he's the same comic-book character, the Lucifer in this show is being played by a completely different actor, probably not.