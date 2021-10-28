Richard Ayoade Hurls Insults in This Exclusive Clip from 'The Souvenir: Part II'

The British comedian and filmmaker Richard Ayoade, best known for his work as Maurice Moss on The IT Crowd, has one scene in 2018's The Souvenir, a semi-memoir of a film directed by Joanna Hogg. He nearly steals the movie as a brash, truth-telling filmmaker. Thank goodness he's in even more of The Souvenir: Part II, the uniformly excellent and unlikely sequel due out this weekend from A24. Now, you can watch Ayoade as Patrick brilliantly condescend to a room full of people in the above clip.

The Souvenir films follow Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) as she navigates her personal life while trying to establish her own voice as a filmmaker. While that is the simplistic explanation for what Hogg is doing on screen, her works are anything but trite. They are meta explanations of what it means to mine your own misadventures for the sake of art. In the first movie, Julie falls into a doomed romance with a charming addict who monopolizes her time and money. In the second, following the man's death, she tries to piece together what she missed.

If Julie is uncertain who she is as a creator, Patrick is the opposite. He's her supremely self-assured foil, always with a cigarette and a barb. Hogg told Thrillist in an interview that the character came out of conversations she had with Ayoade and his wife Lydia Fox. "We talked a lot about what it is to be a director, the different characteristic of a director, a number of directors that we deemed to be arrogant but maybe visionary," Hogg said. "We were interested in presenting not a cartoonish vision of that kind of director but one that is quite self-obsessed."

In the above scene, Julie is among a group watching a cut of Patrick's film, a Hollywood style musical. When he asks what his peers think, Julie responds that it "excites her." He replies, "That's marvelously generic." The others are more reticent. "What do you think?" Patrick bellows. "What did it make you feel? You're forcing me to have a tantrum." It's an exquisitely catty line that only Ayoade could deliver with such aplomb.