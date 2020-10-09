Watch the Apocalyptic Trailer for Stephen King's Horror Epic 'The Stand'

In the crowded (and spooky) bibliography of Stephen King, The Stand looms large. In addition to the 1978 novel's gargantuan length and enormous cast of characters, the more than 1,000 page tome has a reputation among King fans as being one of his best books. It was adapted into a miniseries starring Gary Sinise for ABC back in 1994, but a new version has been in development for years. Now, at the end of 2020, it's finally getting unleashed on the world.

The first full trailer for the new nine-episode miniseries, which will air on CBS All Access, offers a glimpse at the battle between good and evil. Whoopi Goldberg plays the mysterious Mother Abigail, who brings James Marsden's Stu Redman and other wayward plague survivors together, while Alexander Skarsgård gets to do his icy villain thing as the truly sinister Randall Flagg, who we catch a few blood-soaked glimpses of here. Writer-director Josh Boone (New Mutants) is the main creative force behind the project, but apparently King himself wrote an "all-new coda" for the adaptation.

Will people want to watch an epic apocalyptic series after all that's happened this year? Is the book too unwieldy to adapt? Do you even have CBS All Access? At least some of those questions will be answered when the show premieres on December 17 on CBS All Access, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.