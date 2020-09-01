The 'Game of Thrones' Showrunners Will Adapt a Beloved Sci-Fi Book Trilogy for Netflix
The show, based on Liu Cixin's 'The Three-Body Problem' series of novels, will also have 'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson on board as a producer.
After leaving the Star Wars franchise behind, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have found a different science fiction universe to explore. As part of the pair's lucrative development deal with Netflix, the duo will adapt Chinese author Liu Cixin’s acclaimed science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, along with its two sequels The Dark Forest and Death’s End, into an English-language live-action series for the streaming giant.
"Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," said Benioff and Weiss in a statement announcing the show. "We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."
Benioff and Weiss will be joined on this journey by writer Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy), who will also serve as an executive producer on the series. Rian Johnson, director of Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will also executive produce with his frequent producing partner Ram Bergman, while Liu Cixin and science-fiction writer Ken Liu, the translator of the English versions of the first and third book, will both serve as consulting producers and, in Netflix's words, help to "ensure that the spirit of the books remains intact."
The Three Body Problem, which was first published as a book in 2008, tells an epic story of first contact between humanity and an alien civilization, tracking a complex narrative that draws on Chinese history across time and space. The book was translated into English in 2014 and won the Nebula Prize for Best Novel in 2015.
BIG news! David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are bringing The Three-Body Problem to Netflix, with Rian Johnson, Ken Liu, and author Liu Cixin on board! https://t.co/O3fsQmsBma— Tor.com (@tordotcom) September 1, 2020
"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," said author Liu Cixin in a statement. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”
While Benioff and Weiss have seen more than one post-Game of Thrones project get announced and later shelved -- remember the abandoned HBO alternate-history series Confederate? -- this one looks likely to actually become a reality. Given the often hostile reaction to the final seasons of Game of Thrones, the series will likely face some hearty skepticism from science-fiction fans. Netflix also has a somewhat spotty track record with science-fiction shows (e.g., RIP, Altered Carbon), but at the very least it sounds like they'll be throwing a lot of money at this one, and at least the books they'll be adapting are already finished this time. We'll find out if that makes it worth watching when the show arrives at some point in the future.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.