The 'Game of Thrones' Showrunners Will Adapt a Beloved Sci-Fi Book Trilogy for Netflix

After leaving the Star Wars franchise behind, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have found a different science fiction universe to explore. As part of the pair's lucrative development deal with Netflix, the duo will adapt Chinese author Liu Cixin’s acclaimed science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, along with its two sequels The Dark Forest and Death’s End, into an English-language live-action series for the streaming giant.

"Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," said Benioff and Weiss in a statement announcing the show. "We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

Benioff and Weiss will be joined on this journey by writer Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy), who will also serve as an executive producer on the series. Rian Johnson, director of Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will also executive produce with his frequent producing partner Ram Bergman, while Liu Cixin and science-fiction writer Ken Liu, the translator of the English versions of the first and third book, will both serve as consulting producers and, in Netflix's words, help to "ensure that the spirit of the books remains intact."

The Three Body Problem, which was first published as a book in 2008, tells an epic story of first contact between humanity and an alien civilization, tracking a complex narrative that draws on Chinese history across time and space. The book was translated into English in 2014 and won the Nebula Prize for Best Novel in 2015.