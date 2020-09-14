Netflix's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Shows Off a Stacked Cast in the Tense First Trailer

Aaron Sorkin loves a courtroom drama. And now, the man who brought you A Few Good Men, is back staging another legal proceeding in The Trial of the Chicago 7. Sorkin writes and directs this starry drama heading to Netflix, about the aftermath of anti-Vietnam War protests at the 1968 Democratic Convention.

As the title would suggest, Sorkin is documenting the trial of the men known as the Chicago 7, among them the famous activists Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen), Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), and Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne). The film being released at a time when looking at a case centered around protest -- specifically one that turns violent -- feels especially relevant.

This first teaser, set to a chant of "the whole world is watching," gives glimpses of performances from the likes of Oscar winner Mark Rylance, as lawyer William Kunstler, and Cohen, adapting a thick Massachusetts accent as Hoffman, founder of the Youth International Party. Cohen gets the trailer's closing line: "Give me a moment would you, friend? I've never been on trial for my thoughts before."

The Trial of the Chicago 7, which is due out in September, also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, and John Caroll Lynch. It's got Oscar aspirations, and presumably a lot of big speeches.