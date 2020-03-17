Travel Vicariously to Greece in This Exclusive Clip from the New 'The Trip' Movie

So, you can't go anywhere for a while. In lieu of that, we're offering up some vicarious travel porn in the form of an exclusive first look clip from the upcoming movie, The Trip to Greece.
Not familiar with The Trip movies? This is really all you need to know: The Trip series follows British comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as they go to various gorgeous locales, eat incredible meals, and do lots of impressions. They famously have many opinions on how Michael Caine sounds. In the latest installment, they head to Greece where they visit locations like the Temple of Apollo at Delphi and the island of Hydra. You can get a taste in the above clip -- Rob is so captivated by the Grecian setting that he sings the title song from Grease, seemingly to the annoyance of Steve.
The Trip to Greece was supposed to have its world premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, which was postponed in light of the mounting coronavirus crisis. It's now scheduled to debut in May, in theaters and on VOD.
In the meantime, the three other Michael Winterbottom-directed Trip movies -- The Trip, The Trip to Italy, and The Trip to Spain -- are all streaming on IFC Film's's Amazon and Apple TV app, IFC Unlimited. (It also features other titles from the studio, like Boyhood and The Babadook.) The respective Trips were all originally broadcast on British TV and then refashioned into films, and they make ideal viewing for anyone obsessed with food, lavish scenery, or comedy. Even though you can't venture out now, you might as well dream you're as lucky as Steve and Rob.
