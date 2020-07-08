Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Looks Like an Apocalyptic Good Time

Saving the world is complicated enough, often requiring a high degree of teamwork and a quirky superpower, but throwing in time travel tends to make the task even more difficult. For its upcoming second season, Netflix's comic book saga The Umbrella Academy scatters the Hargreeves siblings across the '60s and then brings them all back together again to put an end to the upcoming apocalypse. Lots of punching, quipping, and dancing will hopefully get the job done.

The trailer for the second season of the series is fittingly all over the place, jumping off from the end of Season 1 and re-establishing the comically mopey crime-fighting super-family. There's also some scary-looking vacuum salesmen. The previous season's explosive ending sent chunks of the moon falling down to Earth, so expect some very bad shit to go down.

The Umbrella Academy was adapted from a long-running Dark Horse comic book series co-created by Gerard Way, the frontman for My Chemical Romance, and the show appears to be one of the streaming platform's bigger hits. Back in April of 2019, the company claimed it was watched by 45 million households in its first four weeks. Presumably, many of those millions of people will be eagerly waiting for Season 2, which arrives on Netflix on July 31.