Everything We Know About Season 3 of Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy'

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 | Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 | Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Ever since Netflix dropped its adaptation of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic book The Umbrella Academy, fans simply can't get enough of the superpowered, time-traveling, apocalypse-stopping Hargreeves family. The show, from Steve Blackman (Altered Carbon, Legion) and Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist), about an inexplicable event that led 43 superpowered babies to be born on the same day to women who showed no signs of pregnancy in 1989 -- specifically the seven adopted and trained to eventually save the world by the elusive Sir Reginald Hargreeves -- has been a quirky, explosive adventure (and a consistent hit for the streamer) now for two seasons. In the sci-fi show's run thus far, the fam had to put a stop to the apocalypse not once, but twice -- but their work protecting the universe seems far from over. Considering Season 2's surprising finale, it's fair to wonder what the next mission is for Vanya, Five, Klaus, Allison, Diego, Ben, and Luther. So, when will The Umbrella Academy be back in session? Here's what we know so far.

Will there be a Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy? A third season of The Umbrella Academy has yet to be confirmed. It may feel like the apocalypse now without news of an official renewal, but don't worry, the world probably isn't actually ending for the Hargreeves kids and The Umbrella Academy. Netflix tends to look at the viewership data of its releases before announcing an additional season, and since Season 2's late July release, the show has consistently been one of the most watched series on the streamer, so another installment is likely in the bag. It's just a matter of when we'll get the official word.

When will Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy be released? Without confirmation of another season, we can only speculate when the show will be back. Season 1 debuted in February 2019 and Season 2 hit Netflix in late July 2020, so if they continue to stick with that year-and-a-half-long timeframe, new episodes could be coming sometime in fall 2021. That's, of course, considering if the pandemic improves and allows for remote work and production, too.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Who will be back for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy? While nothing has been confirmed, it would make sense that every member of the family return. That means expect to see more of Vanya (Ellen Page), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda) and Luther (Tom Hopper), and the Hargreeves patriarch, Sir Reginald (Colm Feore). While their brother Ben (Justin H. Min) was supposed to die in 2006, it seems given the Season 2 finale that prophecy didn't actually go as planned -- meaning, he'll likely be around as well. Aside from the members of the Academy, SyFy reported that at a 2020 press tour showrunner Steve Blackman confirmed that we'll be seeing more of last season newcomer and their sister in being born to different women under miraculous circumstances Lila (Ritu Arya), too.

Will there be any new characters? The show may have only given a glimpse of the six shadowy figures that make up the mysterious Sparrow Academy (more on that below), but considering they made a brief introduction just before Season 2 was through, it would make sense to see at least those new faces in the upcoming episodes. There haven't been any announcements regarding who'll play that set of superpowered teens, though. Plus, it's fair to assume that down the line we'll continue to meet more of the 43 babies. Blackman even echoed this to The Wrap saying, "It's established within the show that there are others. There's Lila, and if there's Lila, then there are more."

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

What will Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy be about? Even though the Hargreeveses managed to put in the work to stop the apocalypse by traveling back to the '60s, instead of finally getting a little appreciation from their neglectful, mysterious daddy, it looks like all they're getting is another mess to fix. Just as Season 2 wrapped up, it was revealed that in preventing the end of the world, the siblings unintentionally changed the course of history and their version of 2019 no longer exists. It's fair to assume that this little conundrum will be the focus of Season 3, particularly who Sir Reginald's replacement recruits, known as the Sparrow Academy, are and what this means to the Umbrella Academy's own lives. Showrunner Steve Blackman told Inverse that the Sparrow Academy "are new people" entirely and not just alternative versions of the family fans know and love, so definitely expect to be introduced to them in detail next season. That's assuming he was referring to everybody else besides Ben, who was shown to now be a member of the Sparrow Academy, which is extremely eerie, calling into question how this new path in time affected the existence and lives of rest of the Hargreeves -- er, maybe former Hargreeves. With them reunited, though, even if it's with an alternative version of Ben, this could be the season that things finally come together for the flawed family. Blackman explained to The Wrap that it's important to remember the show has only spanned three weeks thus far (!!), and more time together could only stand to benefit them after spending so many years apart. "I like to think as we go forward that their powers are also evolving. They’re learning new things," Blackman said. "They were trained until they were 14 or 15 by a very dysfunctional dad but then the family blew apart before they could finish their training. […] They might even discover in the future that their powers are stronger when they’re together." To say the Hargreeves are dysfunctional would be an understatement, though, so really anything is game for the upcoming installment. Dig yourself some Reddit theory holes in the meantime, though, and we'll continue to update this post as more information regarding Season 3 becomes available.