'The Undoing' Finale Leaves Some Big Questions Unanswered

The biggest reveal in the finale of HBO's The Undoing turned out to be that the show wasn't actually much of a mystery at all. Yes, spoiler alert, Hugh Grant's Jonathan Fraser was the culprit all along. He murdered his lover Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis) in a fit of rage after she mentioned that she was going to get closer to his wife, Grace (Nicole Kidman), and child Henry (Noah Jupe). This is all to say that the entire show was essentially a red herring. In the pilot you learn that Jonathan might have killed Elena, and then you are strung along as Grace considers other possible options: Elena's husband? Their son, Henry? Her father, Franklin? But in the end it really was Jonathan, a charming pediatric oncologist who is also a sociopathic murderer. Remember, when he was a teen, he didn't kill the family dog, he "killed the family sister."

The finale was met with a collective groan by Twitter fans who felt they'd been suckered by the David E. Kelley–scripted series directed by Susanne Bier. It's not that The Undoing didn't have any redeeming qualities. Grant's performance, despite ending with an absolutely ludicrous chase sequence during which he recited nursery rhymes and talked about fried clams, was wonderfully maniacal and worthy of accolades. Still, The Undoing is ultimately a show that ends with Nicole Kidman chasing down Grant and their son via helicopter for a brief, anticlimactic confrontation on a bridge in Kingston, NY. It also left us with a lot of unanswered questions.