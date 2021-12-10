A Big Twist Can't Save Netflix's Sandra Bullock Drama 'The Unforgivable'

These twists can be effective, but more often than not they're manipulative and cheap. In the case of Netflix's new drama The Unforgivable, which stars Sandra Bullock as a woman released from prison after serving time for the murder of a sheriff, the big third-act revelation is more frustrating than compelling. Director Nora Fingscheidt presents this cluttered story, which is based on the 2009 British television series Unforgiven, in a grim manner, following Bullock's Ruth Slater as she reacclimates to the world by getting a job chopping up salmon at a fish factory, befriending a good-natured coworker (the always welcome Jon Bernthal), and attempting to seek out her younger sister, Katie, who Ruth hasn't seen since the violent incident that sent her to prison many years ago. From the opening, which skips between images of a knock on a door, a horse, a tattoo on a hand, a letter, and a young girl screaming, there's a lot going on. Unfortunately, not much of it lingers.

The best type of movie twists, the ones that really stand the test of time and inspire hours of post-film discussions , tend to be the ones that involve the audience and the main character learning an essential piece of information at the same precise moment. Think of Bruce Willis realizing he's a ghost at the end of The Sixth Sense : There's a dramatically satisfying merger of the protagonist and the viewer as both discover the true nature of the situation. Then there's the other type of twist, which typically involves the filmmakers withholding a key bit of context that the main character already knows in order to generate suspense or tension. It feels more like a trick.

The specifics of what happened to Ruth and Katie are kept vague for most of the film's runtime, doled out in elliptical flashbacks that play coy with the details of what exactly unfolded the day the sheriff arrived to evict them from their home. In the present day, the sheriff's two sons hear about Ruth's early release on good behavior and grow increasingly irate: How could the woman who killed their father be walking free? This plot is kept on the back-burner, with Katie's quest to reunite with her sister, which involves recruiting attorney John Ingram (Vincent D'Onofrio) to help her contact the girl's foster parents, taking up more of the film's runtime. To give you a sense of how overstuffed this film can feel, Viola Davis plays the mostly thankless role of Ingram's wife, who has a handful of fraught exchanges with Ruth. Almost every role is cast with a brilliant actor, but they're too often given underdeveloped scenes to run through.

That shapeless quality grows more grating as the film progresses and attempts to raise the stakes by drifting into thriller territory. Eventually, we learn that Ruth did not actually kill the sheriff; she was merely covering for her 5-year-old sister, who picked up a gun in the home and shot the lawman as he entered the house. The cryptic flashback finally snaps into focus, but the film's ideas about guilt, family, and shame remain smudged. It's the type of twist that might have worked in the context of a miniseries, where you spend more time with the supporting characters and primarily see Ruth through their shifting perspectives, but in this version, which mostly treats Ruth as the driving force of the narrative, it's an oddly convoluted choice.

After the card gets played, the story shifts into a more generic tale of captivity and revenge. One of the sheriff's sons kidnaps Katie's adoptive sister Emily in a case of mistaken identity, taping her mouth and holding a gun to her head. He insists Ruth come to the warehouse where he's holding the girl and make things right. The sequence that follows has an air of inevitability, which can work when telling a story about the cruelness of fate and generational cycles of trauma. But in The Unforgivable, the tragic elements feel stale and predictable. Though Bullock can move you with her intensity and her passion, particularly in the quiet scenes she shares with Bernthal, the movie remains distant and aloof. When the director tries to twist the knife, the blade is too dull to draw blood.