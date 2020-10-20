HBO's NXIVM Docuseries 'The Vow' Will Be an Intense Legal Battle in Part 2

Not every docuseries can have the same pull as something like social media phenomenon Tiger King, but every once in a while, a particularly good and timely doc airs and wrangles enough true-crime fans to stand out among the rest. This fall, HBO's docuseriesThe Vow about NXIVM, an abusive cult most infamous for branding its inner circle of women masked as an inclusive self-improvement company based in upstate New York, encapsulated viewers—so much so that it got renewed for a second season just before Season 1 was through.

While the show unveils the disturbing practices and sex trafficking that took place at NXIVM during its existence from the late '90s to 2018, when founder Keith Raniere and his associate Smallville actress Allison Mack were arrested, the group's story is far from over. Considering the case is still fresh in people's minds—and still ongoing with key players like Raniere awaiting sentencing on October 27—The Vow: Part 2 is coming sometime in 2021, and a teaser trailer is already available.