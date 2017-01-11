Making Sense of the Death-Teasing 'Walking Dead' Cliffhanger

You could say that none of this would have happened if our heroes hadn’t blundered. In a sense that’s true: a siege by the Saviors on Alexandria wouldn’t have been quite so successful, you have to imagine, even with the staggering numbers, so maybe the gang should have stayed at home.

But keep in mind Rick’s perspective on the situation. He’s vanquished a lot of pretty nasty enemies in his time -- some of them so bad that he probably doesn’t think it can get much worse. And up until the finale, his run-ins with the Saviors have ended in easy victory. He has no reason to believe they’re worth fearing. But if "Last Day on Earth" had a message, it’s just that: our survivors need to fear the Saviors. It’s clear that Rick hasn’t been taking Negan seriously. He’s figured it’s under control. It’s not, we now know. And going forward, it looks like Rick will know it, too.