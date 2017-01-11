'The Walking Dead' Stakes Are Higher Than Life or Death

But now there’s Daryl, who essentially tells Negan point blank that he would prefer death over submission of that kind. And now Dwight is left to wonder which is the better way. Did he really do the right thing? Is he really OK with living like this? Suddenly he doesn’t seem so sure. Daryl has offered Dwight an example of the kind of willpower and resolve he didn’t think it was possible to maintain in a world like this, in the face of a man like Negan. He’s also offered him an example of another way.

The question is what effect that example will have on Dwight going forward. Will he take a shot at redemption and free Daryl, or even help him revolt against Negan and the Sanctuary faithful? Or will he double down as a believer because he can’t bear the shame? It seems clear that his time with Daryl will be a turning point for a very conflicted man. Which way he'll turn exactly remains to be seen.