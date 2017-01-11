'The Walking Dead' Just Killed Off Its Most Beloved Character (or Not)

Here’s what we saw: Daryl left Alexandria in pursuit of Dwight, the Savior who killed Denise last week, and whose survival Daryl blames on himself. Rosita, Glenn, and Michonne, rightly fearing the worst, quickly followed. When briefly separated in the middle of the woods, Dwight and his Savior cronies ambushed the latter two. Daryl and Rosita attempted a rescue, only to encounter a trap: Dwight was waiting for them. The episode ends with Dwight shooting Daryl point-blank in the back of the head.

This seems cut and dry. A bullet to the head isn’t ordinarily an injury you walk away from, and Dwight, having twice run afoul of Daryl (and having sustained a pretty ghastly injury during the last confrontation), has every reason to keep his victim down. Add to that the over-the-top deluge of blood erupting into camera at the moment of the shooting and it’s difficult to conclude anything but the obvious. One niggling detail keeps hope alive: Dwight’s final words. “You’ll be alright,” he drawls. Was it sarcasm? Is “you’ll be alright” code for “you’re half-dead and permanently disfigured, but it's mendable?” Does “you’ll be alright” imply “for now”? Nobody can say for sure. Walking Dead contorts face value.