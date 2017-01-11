Why Maggie Might Be the Hero 'The Walking Dead' Needs

t's worth noting that all of all the survivors we've caught up with since the grisly premiere, from Daryl in solitary confinement in the Sanctuary to Carol settling in by the Kingdom to Rick et al. getting by as usual in Alexandria, only Maggie seems composed and in control. Everybody else has capitulated to the terror of Negan and is just trying to deal with it. Maggie, on the other hand, is feeling inspired. She's fired up.

Good timing. The Saviours (understandably) suspect the Hilltop of their involvement in the raids on a nearby Sanctuary outpost that left several dozen of Negan's people dead, and in a characteristically extravagant display of punishment, they've rigged up some crazy flaming-trash-and-music-blasting-car thing designed to send hungry walkers roaming into the community en masse in pursuit of a noisy meal. It's Maggie who leads the charge -- she barks orders at the locals, orchestrates a quick clean-up, and even commandeers some farm equipment to plow down the dead and crush the stereo trap under a 20-foot tire. Need I remind you that this woman is several months pregnant?