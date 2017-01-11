Breaking Down the Most Insane Death Scene in 'Walking Dead' History

Are Daryl's days numbered?

There’s been a lot of speculation this season about the arrival of Negan and the name of his first victim. In the comics it was Glenn who felt the wrath of the Big Bad's baseball bat. But it’s increasingly looking like it might be Daryl, the fan favorite, who takes it instead. This episode strengthens the case. Daryl spared an innocent-seeming Savior long ago when he obviously shouldn’t have. That Savior returned last night and killed Denise, and he’s been let free once again -- though this time with a rather personal injury. He'll want vengeance. That makes another coup for Daryl in the Savior-Alexandria war: not only did the man make mince of a half-dozen Saviors on bikes at the beginning of the season, he doubled down with an assault rifle last night and guaranteed he’ll be a target to come.