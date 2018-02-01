The first teaser for Adam Sandler's next Netflix comedy, The Week Of, is here, and though the name makes it sound like the much-anticipated sequel to HBO's The Night Of it looks more like Hot Comedians in Cars Fussing Over Air Conditioning.
Here's how Netflix's official summary goes: "When two very different fathers (Sandler and Chris Rock) come together [during the week of preparation leading up to] their children's wedding, everything that could go wrong, does."
Right now, it's namely the air conditioning, but it also looks like a small bird flees, someone screams, and Steve Buscemi endures a very painful hug.
Sandler co-wrote the movie with Robert Smigel (of Saturday Night Live and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog fame), a talented comedian who makes his directorial debut with The Week Of. The movie was originally set as the last project in Sandler's first deal with Netflix, but he semi-recently re-upped for four more. (Sandy Wexler-heads, rejoice.)
This wedding from A/C hell arrives, a little over 20 years after the release of The Wedding Singer, on April 27. Netflix users have apparently spent over half a billion hours watching Sandler-related content on the platform, so we can only imagine what milestone he'll hit in 2018.
