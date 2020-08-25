A 'West Wing' Reunion Is Headed to HBO Max Right Before the Election

The West Wing is back. Writer Aaron Sorkin's NBC political workplace drama, which followed all the walking-and-talking action in the halls of the fictional White House of President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen), will briefly return to TV this fall for a "special staged theatrical presentation" of "Hartsfield’s Landing," a Season 3 episode about the New Hampshire primary. Instead of airing on NBC -- or Netflix, which currently holds the streaming rights to the series -- the special will premiere on HBO Max and will serve as a benefit for When We All Vote, a nonprofit organization dedicated to boosting voter turnout.

Original cast members like Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will return for the episode, which will also feature special guest appearances, including a special message from Michelle Obama, a co-chair of When We All Vote. Sorkin will write original material for the staged presentation, which will presumably be a hybrid of a live television and theater, and it will be directed by Thomas Schlamme, who helmed many of the show's most famous episodes.

"Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," said Sorkin in a statement.

This is hardly the first time the politically involved cast members of The West Wing have joined forces to get out the vote -- they campaigned for Hillary Clinton back in 2016 -- but this is the first real reunion at this scale since the show ended its run in 2006. It may not be a "new" episode, but, honestly, that's probably for the best. The special will be shot over multiple days under new COVID safety protocols and will premiere on HBO Max at some point before the election on November 3.